FBI seizes NYC Mayor’s electronic devices as part of campaign probe

FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York’s Times Square during a news conference, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

(NewsNation) — FBI agents seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ electronic devices as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, The New York Times reported Friday.

Boyd Johnson, Adams’ mayor, confirmed the seizure in a statement to the Associated Press, saying it happened after an event Monday night.

“The mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices,” Johnson’s statement said. “The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

This comes a little more than a week after federal agents raided the home of Adams’ top fundraiser and longtime confidante Brianna Suggs.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to the Associated Press a court-authorized law enforcement action had been carried out at the address.

Several people, some with FBI windbreakers on, were seen entering Suggs’ home, making multiple trips and removing at least one box, according to one of her neighbors.

Adams was not contacted as part of this inquiry, Vito Pitta, an attorney for the Adams campaign, said.

Johnson said in his statement Friday that Adams is committed to cooperating with the investigation.

“After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” he said, but did not elaborate further.

Adams, a former police captain, said he expects all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with the probe.

“I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in a statement.

While neither Suggs nor Adams have been publicly accused of wrongdoing, a search warrant the New York Times obtained indicates authorities are trying to see whether Adams’ campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources.

On Wednesday, Adams said he had no personal knowledge of any improper fundraising and didn’t believe he had anything to personally fear from the investigation.