Fire in New York City injures at least 8, including 4 firefighters

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Jackson Heights, Queens on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A massive fire in Jackson Heights, Queens injured at least eight people on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a six-story apartment building on 34th Avenue, near 90th Street around 1 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The fire quickly grew to six alarms, with more than 46 units and nearly 210 fire personnel responding to the scene.

At least four civilians and four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters and first responders were still on the scene as of 4:20 p.m.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 6-alarm fire at 89-07 34th Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/fsqdvCixHQ — FDNY (@FDNY) April 6, 2021

