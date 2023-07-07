Fire still burning on cargo ship that killed 2 firefighters in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (WPIX) — Flames continue to burn Friday on a cargo ship at Port Newark that killed two firefighters and injured five others.

The fire has been burning for so long now that it’s burned holes through the walls of the vessel. First responders have not stopped pouring water on the ship from the bay and continue to do at different angles.

Responding units found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, and as firefighters were pushed back by the intense heat, two of them were lost, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference on Thursday.

Firefighters weren’t initially able to find their colleagues. Outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., 49, were found and removed from the structure but unfortunately, they lost their lives, Jackson said.

Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don’t commonly face this kind of fire, Jackson said. He said they trained on ships before, but it was a vessel that had compartments and living quarters, not a ship like this.

“Although this is a difficult fire, a different type of fire, they’re still willing to put themselves on the line for others,” the chief said. “This is a unique service that we’re in. We love what we do. We love each other and we protect each other. It’s unfortunate when we have loss. This is a tragedy. This is something that I as a chief never want to face, but we have to be there, we have to be strong for the family at this point.”

Marine traffic trackers show the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio, which was built in 2011, arrived from the Port of Baltimore several days earlier. Grimaldi Deep Sea said the fire broke out on the ship’s 10th deck as its 28 crew members and local stevedores were completing the loading of more than 1,200 new and used cars, vans and trucks bound for West Africa.

The Grimaldi Group statement said the cause of the fire isn’t known, but it will investigate in cooperation with authorities.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two Newark firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.