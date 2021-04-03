Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling blaze in New York

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Two firefighters were trapped and seriously injured while they battled a four-alarm fire in Queens early Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

Flames broke out at a business on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village around 2:20 a.m., fire officials said.

About 200 fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters were battling the blaze in the back of the building when a collapse occurred, trapping two firefighters, according to the FDNY.

The injured firefighters were rescued and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Another firefighter suffered a minor injury unrelated to the collapse, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

