Flooding brings new woes to NYC church hard-hit by COVID-19

This Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 photo provided by Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church shows flood damage in their church in the Manhattan borough of New York after a water main break. The Lutheran church was already reeling from the COVID-19 deaths of more than 60 congregation members during the pandemic. (Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Saint Peter’s Lutheran church in New York City has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 60 members of the congregation dying from COVID-19. Now it has suffered a new trauma, sustaining severe flooding damage after the rupture of a major municipal water main.

The senior pastor says muddy floodwaters caused significant damage to the sanctuary and to basement-level rooms, including a theater.

This Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 photo provided by Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church shows flood damage in the music room of their church in the Manhattan borough of New York after a water main break. The Lutheran church was already reeling from the COVID-19 deaths of more than 60 congregation members during the pandemic. (Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church via AP)

The church places a major emphasis on music and has a popular Jazz Vespers program, and the pastor says the badly damaged items included treasured musical instruments and the archives of greats such as John Coltrane and Billy Strayhorn.