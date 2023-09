NEW YORK (PIX11) – Flying taxis may be coming to New York City as soon as 2025.

Joby Aviation is making an aircraft that fits a pilot and four passengers. It’s powered by six electric motors. It will have a vertical takeoff and landing.

Booking a ride would be as easy as other rideshares, with just a few taps in an app, according to Joby Aviation.

Engineers said the aircraft are quiet enough to blend in with everyday noise.