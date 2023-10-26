Community will ‘come together’ after Maine shooting: Former Newtown policeman

(NewsNation) — A community in Maine was in mourning Thursday after shootings at a bar and a bowling alley that took the lives of multiple people.

The shootings suspect, Robert Card, is still at large, with law enforcement working to find him.

Christopher Vanghele, a former police captain in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, knows this kind of tragedy all too well.

Now the police chief for Plainville, Connecticut, Vanghele says the kinds of people who commit these atrocities are not just taking the lives of their victims — they’re affecting an “entire community and entire state, entire country.”

“For each person that loses their lives, there’s dozens and dozens of other people that have to live on and bear the consequences of that tragedy,” Vanghele said in an interview with NewsNation.

Every single member of the police department will now have to deal with the aftermath as well. Because of shootings elsewhere in the country, law enforcement agencies have at least trained for the possibility of one happening in their municipalities.

But even with that training, an incident like this “does change them,” Vanghele said, and can cause anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Even through such terrible losses, Vanghele said people in Lewiston, Maine, where the shootings happened, will rely on each other.

“I can guarantee they’re going to come together,” he said. “They’re going to support one another as a community.”