Former NYPD official: Proactive approach needed to policing

(NewsNation) — As New York City deals with a surge in crime this summer, one retired NYPD official says a more proactive approach to policing could help stem the rise in violence.

Overall crime in the city is up 30% from last year, and former Chief of Patrol Wilbur Chapman joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to discuss the uptick.

“The primary purpose of policing is to protect life and property and make sure the people are safe,” Chapman said. “Once you focus on that, you have a lower incidence of crime and you have less violence that people are subjected to.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, recently criticized the state’s bail reform law, which allows criminals with gun possession charges to be released on bail. He called the law “dangerous, awful and insane.”

“People in the city of New York elected a former police captain because they were concerned about the level of crime, and particularly concerned that the New York City Police Department was not being managed in a way by the precious mayor that was in the best interest of the people of the city,” Chapman said.