‘Found by a golfer:’ Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course

A country club member in Gorham, Maine, reported the landing gear after “teeing off” on the seventh hole, a representative for the club says. (Gorham Police Department)

(NEXSTAR) — Part of a plane’s landing gear broke off over a Maine golf course, sending broken equipment crashing on one of the course’s fairways, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at the Gorham Country Club. The plane, a twin-engine Piper Navajo, was headed for the Portland International Jetport in Maine when the gear broke off.

The pilot elected to return to MacArthur Airport on Long Island, New York rather than continue to Portland. The pilot performed a safe belly landing upon arrival back in New York, according to the Gorham Police Department.

The landing gear was “found by a golfer who was out on the course.” The member reported it to the club’s management who in turn contacted police, according to a supervisor at the Gorham Country Club.

“Nobody saw it fall, that we know of,” she said.

Police later shared images of the landing gear on their Facebook page.

“Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky,” the department wrote. Adding that they were thankful there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, both on the ground in Maine and back at the airport in New York.

“There were 2 miracles in this event,” police said.

