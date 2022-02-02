FILE – Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.” New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Four men were arrested Tuesday in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Irvin Cartagena was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court with narcotics conspiracy. Cartagena allegedly distributed fentanyl-laced heroin, reportedly led to the actor’s death. If found guilty, Cartagena could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Luiz Cruz, Hector Robles and Carlos Macci are named as co-conspirators in the complaint.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled that Williams, 54, known for playing Omar Little on TV’s “The Wire,” died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6.

Found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment, Williams’ death was originally ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office. At the time of Williams’ death, he had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system.

Court papers contained photographs of Cartagena selling Williams the fentanyl-laced heroin, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday who would represent Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, in court, the Associated Press reported.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death.”

Before his death, the actor had spoken about his struggle with drug addiction, one that persisted even after gaining fame from “The Wire.”

He told the Newark Star-Ledger in 2012 that he was playing with fire.

“It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead,” he said. “When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”

Williams had been working with a New Jersey charity to help former prison inmates reintegrate into society, and was also working on a project that involved at-risk youth.

Shortly after “The Wire” star’s death, former New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he had spoken with the actor about doing some community outreach with the New York Police Department.