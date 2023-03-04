Huge tanker truck fire closes interstate in Maryland; 1 dead

(NewsNation) — One person is dead following an enormous tanker truck fire Saturday that closed both lanes on a section of U.S. Route 15 in Frederick, Maryland, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the tanker had overturned and caught fire shortly before 12:45 p.m.

According to a report by the Frederick News-Post, the tanker truck overturned and hit a tree before exploding.

Social media posts show a firey plume rising high into the air.

Maryland State Police reported the driver of the tanker died from the crash and nearby homes and vehicles were damaged by the flames.

According to NewsNation affiliate DC News Now, many people who were a good distance from the scene of the crash could see the flames as well as the billowing smoke that came from the fire.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back as this story is developing.