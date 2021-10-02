BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A teenage girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of a high school in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday afternoon, the New York Police Department said.

The 17-year-old victim was in front of the school on Rockaway Avenue when she was attacked around 2 p.m., police said. Another female, whose age was not immediately clear, allegedly stabbed the teen.

Officials initially said the victim was stabbed in the neck but later said she was stabbed in the back.

The pair knew each other before the fight and stabbing, police said.

No arrests have been made.

New York City Fire Department officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The stabbing follows several recent bloody clashes in or around city schools involving students. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed last month while walking his girlfriend to her Bronx school.