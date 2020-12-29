‘Good Riddance to 2020’: A Connecticut artist’s tribute to this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (NewsNation) — Connecticut’s first official State Troubadour has a message for 2020: “We can’t wait till you’re done.”

Tom Callinan said he was inspired to write his new song commemorating this year while he was preparing for a virtual New Year’s Eve performance, NewsNation affiliate WTNH reported.

“Virtual is all we can do. So I’ve done Zoom and Facebook Live and I’ve written a bunch of new songs that I wouldn’t have had the time to COVID had not come along,” Callinan sings. “So good riddance to 2020. We can’t wait till you’re done. We’re setting our sights on the future, and 2021.”

Earlier this year, Callinan also wrote a song titled “The Home-Sick Blues” about quarantine during the pandemic.

Callinan was Connecticut’s first official State Troubadour in 1991, a position that promotes cultural literacy, song and music across the state.