Governor Hochul delivers State of the State address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver the 2024 State of the State address from the New York State Assembly Chamber at 1 p.m. Ahead of the big speech, she shared some proposals she would like to include in her executive budget.

Proposals included tackling the maternal and infant mortality crisis, improving reading proficiency, and amending consumer laws to strengthen consumer protections against unfair business practices.

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled NY SWIMS: the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming. Several goals of NY SWIMS include building out municipal pools in high-need areas, deploying pools in urban environments, reinvigorating the free learn-to-swim at state parks, and addressing the statewide lifeguard shortage.

A six-point plan was introduced to combat maternal and infant mortality in New York State. Hochul aims to establish statewide coverage for prenatal care. Another priority is to address the mental health of the mother. According to data from the CDC, approximately 23 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are due to mental health conditions, and one in eight women who recently gave birth experience post-partum depression.

Hochul wants to invest $10 million to train 20,000 teachers in Science of Reading instructional best practices. Another aspect of the Back to Basics plan is enhancing and expanding the SUNY and CUNY Microcredential Program for teachers focused on the Science of Reading.

Among the legislation is a bill to ban co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans. This could potentially save New Yorkers $14 million in 2025 alone. Hochul also proposed the first major increase to paid medical and disability leave benefits since 1989.