Harvey Weinstein appears virtually for extradition proceeding in New York

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York. The convicted former movie producer is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is appearing virtually before a New York judge on Monday for an extradition proceeding, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. The hearing was set for 2 p.m. EST.

Weinstein, 69, also appeared virtually for an extradition proceeding last year in August; however, the proceeding was postponed until December.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney told NewsNation affiliate WIVB that prosecutors and Weinstein’s defense team agreed to delay extradition proceedings due to the pandemic.

In December 2020, his lawyers and prosecutors agreed to postpone the efforts to send him to California again. Weinstein appeared virtually before an Erie County Court judge who agreed to postpone his extradition hearing until now due to another rise in COVID over the winter.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles want to extradite him to California for prosecution, where Weinstein faces charges including forcible rape in Los Angeles involving five alleged victims from 2004 to 2013. Weinstein faces up to 140 years in prison if convicted in that case.

Weinstein was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York in March 2020.

He’s serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his #MeToo case.

Reuters and NewNation affilaite WIVB contributed to this report.