‘He sent pictures of himself in bondage style’: Stalking victim

(NewsNation) — A pilot from New Hampshire has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman with his plane over the course of several years.

The accused pilot, 65-year-old Michael Arnold, is charged with using his single-engine Cessna to harass Cassie Wilusz, flying his plane over her home in Schuylerville, New York, multiple times a week for over four years, which eventually led to his arrest last week.

Wilusz said that Arnold had been a customer at her café, visiting regularly to purchase food and supplies for his mother. However, things took a turn when Wilusz received explicit and disturbing photos from Arnold, including images of him tied up bondage style.

“I pulled up my email and it was a photo of him tied up in a bondage style to a bed and then it was just about 20 pictures of various naked women in other countries,” Wilusz said.

Wilusz had reportedly sought authorities’ help as Arnold allegedly flew his plane so close to her house that it rattled the windows and shook the roof. In a local news interview, Wilusz was discussing the harassment when Arnold appeared during the conversation, driving down the road in front of her cafe, stopping at the edge of her property.

“If he didn’t show up that day, I would still be in the pattern of charges that have just been held in court with the district attorney’s office doing nothing,” Wilusz said.

Wilusz had to put aside her legal pursuit as she faced another, even more pressing battle: her husband, David Alexander, was diagnosed with colon cancer and then passed away. Just a day after her husband’s death, Arnold allegedly flew over their home at such a low altitude that Wilusz feared he might crash into it.

Arnold’s behavior extended to social media, where he posted comments on a local reporter’s posts, thanking them for support during her time of grief. These comments, believed to be from Arnold, included threats like, “Change your wicked ways girl. Karma is a wonderful thing.” He even used Wilusz’s daughter’s name to suggest that she would be next.

Arnold had been arrested five times in the past four years for harassment, but restraining orders proved ineffective, as they did not encompass the airspace over Wilusz’s house.

He consistently posted bail and ignored the orders, which coincidentally expired on the day of Alexander’s death. A new order of protection with a “no-fly” provision was issued, but Arnold allegedly disregarded it, continuing to fly over Wilusz’s property. It was only after he violated this order that he was criminally charged and accused of threatening Wilusz’s daughter.

Arnold’s arrest occurred Friday and was carried out by Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy Nikki Vogler. He now faces eight misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt and one felony count of criminal contempt.

On an interview on “Dan Abrams Live” Wilusz shed light on this harrowing experience, where she recounted the initial encounters with Arnold.

Wilusz blocked him on social media after he started sending aerial photos of her home and business, as well as photos of her taken in public. However, Arnold continued his harassment both online and in person, violating professional boundaries.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I reached out to the FAA with investigators involved. Every time, they would respond to me via an email or verbally saying that there’s nothing to support,” Wilusz said.

Wilusz expressed her frustration with multiple agencies, including the district attorney’s office and the FAA, for not responding to her pleas for help. She said it wasn’t until a responding officer searched Arnold’s phone, uncovering photos of her, that the severity of the situation became apparent.

“Deputy Vogler was instrumental in being able to truly (bring) to light everything that has happened in the past four years,” Wilusz said.

Wilusz also discussed the profound impact of this ordeal on her daughter, who has had to live with the constant fear and anxiety caused by Arnold’s relentless stalking.

“This is a quarter of her life … all she’s known, this man following us and harassing us. We’ve had to live in a diligent world. And it’s just sad that in 2023, this is what we have to deal with as standing up and knowing that it’s fallen on deaf ears for this long,” Wilusz said.

Arnold has entered a plea of not guilty to a series of charges including aggravated stalking, violation of an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, obstruction of a public office and the provision of false information to law enforcement, The Guardian reported.