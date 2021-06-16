‘High Anxiety’: Waterslide engulfed in flames at NJ water park

VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) — A Vernon, New Jersey-area water park went up in flames Tuesday, with a ride known for bringing nerves to its riders supplying enough for the entire park to be on edge.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Township; the park was closed, which made the dangerous situation a little easier to manage without guests.

“First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries,” a park spokesperson said. “We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire.”

High Anxiety, the name of the attraction affected by the fire, was torched, with the park confirming it’ll be out of commission for quite some time.

“While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned this Saturday, June 19,” spokesperson Brian Lowe said.

Park officials did not comment on the cause of the fire — which was likely a surprising sight for many, given that Mountain Creek is an aquatic amusement park.