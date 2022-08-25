Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon’s Series “The Tick” at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. The actor who played Kevin’s older brother in the classic film “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Authorities say Ratray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray is under investigation in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2017.

The case resurfaced after the actor was booked on an unrelated domestic violence charge this past December.

According to CNN, Lisa Smith notified prosecutors in the case about her pending police report against Ratray accusing him of rape, then questioned why it was never pursued.

CNN reported police told Smith they did not know she wanted to pursue charges, which she was “devastated” to hear, telling the news outlet that the case was not properly investigated.

Detailing the events of the alleged 2017 incident, Smith told CNN she had known Ratray through her brother and a friend and that she believed she was drugged with a drink prepared by the actor one night after they all met up for drinks in his Manhattan apartment.

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch,” Smith told CNN.

In response to People Magazine, the New York Police Department issued the following statement:

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors” NYPD

No charges or arrest have been made tied to the sexual assault allegations. Check back for updates on this story.

NewsNation’s policy is typically never to identify survivors of rape and sexual assault unless they have chosen to be identified.