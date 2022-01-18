(NewsNation Now) — A house fire erupted in the Bronx on Tuesday, causing the building to collapse and injuring at least seven people, FDNY officials told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

According to City Council member Rafael Salamanca, the massive fire was caused by a gas explosion.

Video from Salamanca’s tweet shows fire and smoke coming from a three-story residential building as firefighters doused the structure with water.

A call came in just before 11 a.m. for a report of an explosion and building collapse at a private residence near the intersection of Fox Street and Intervale Avenue, in the Longwood section of the borough, according to WPIX.

At least four civilians and three police officers were injured, according to the reports. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.

Just two days earlier, mourners filled a mosque to bid farewell to those who a week ago trying to escape another smoke-filled apartment building in the Bronx.

In all, 17 people died in that fire, which authorities said was sparked by a faulty space heater in a third-floor apartment. Among the dead were eight children as young as 2.

Investigators sought answers for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in the New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower. The fire was the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX and the Associated Press contributed to this report.