How to stay safe in waters where sharks are present

(NewsNation) — Shark spottings in the waters around Cape Cod are on the rise ahead of a Fourth of July weekend, during which families are expected to flock to the area.

There have been 11 sharks spotted in the waters of Cape Cod recently, but that does not mean anyone entering the water needs to swim in perpetual fear. Shark attacks are rare and there are ways swimmers can stay safe in the ocean.

NewsNation spoke with shark expert Bryan Legare, the manager at the Shark Ecology Research Program, who gave his tips for swimming in waters where there may be sharks: Don’t swim too deep, don’t swim in murky waters, don’t swim near seals and if you see a shark, keep a respectful distance.

The waters off Cape Cod provide ample feeding grounds for sharks, Legare said.

“Sharks are drawn to Cape Cod due to the abundance of food,” he said. “We have both fishes that the smaller sharks eat and a healthy seal population along our shores.”

Legare’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.