‘I Survived 2020’ soda memorializes ‘heck of a year’

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (NewsNationNow) — 2020 may be behind us, but a Connecticut soda company is paying tribute to some of the year’s memorable moments.

Avery’s Beverages Soda recently introduced their “I Survived 2020” soda which tastes like bitter lemonade.

“It’s been a heck of a year, and we thought we needed to commemorate it somehow. And actually, the idea came from a couple of our customers,” Rob Metz, General Manager of Avery Beverages Soda, told NewsNation affiliate WTNH.

The soda labels, designed by a local artist, include images of the Asian giant “murder” hornet, COVID-19, the 2020 election, and of course, toilet paper.

Metz added, “What I like to think is 50 years from now somebody’s great-grandkids come across this and go, ‘Hey what is this all about?’ It’ll be a story.”