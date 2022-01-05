(NewsNation Now) — Icy conditions led to several crashes and road closures across the Northeast on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.



Freezing rain and icy conditions caused “Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges,” the advisory states. The hazardous conditions impacted many travelers’ morning commutes.

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning, according to Westchester County, New York authorities. Slick conditions also caused a ground stop at Newark Airport and delays at LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities across the states have been responding to multiple crashes and traffic-related incidents due to the conditions. In video via Storyful, cars can be seen at a standstill as troopers responded to a crash in New Jersey.

Video from NewsNation affiliate WTNH showed similar road conditions with slow-moving vehicles along a Connecticut highway.



On Monday, hundreds of people were stranded nearly 24 hours along a 48-mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia. There were no reported deaths or injuries.

Credit: @Sheryle1122 via Storyful

In South Brunswick, New Jersey, slick conditions caused 24 crashes in a one-hour span Wednesday morning, authorities said.

In addition to the light freezing rain conditions, the National Weather Service is monitoring a potential storm system that could bring several inches of snow to the Northeast on Thursday night into Friday.