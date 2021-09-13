Simon Wolyniec stands in the basement of his Manville, N.J., home Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Wolyniec said that the basement wall collapsed in the early hours of Sept. 2, and shortly thereafter, with the aid of a kayak for his children, he and his family waded into the deep water already inundating the first floor, to safety. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The death toll from Ida reached 30 in New Jersey, up one since last week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy gave the updated figure during a news conference Monday but didn’t give more details about the fatality from the storm that dumped rain on the state and swelled waterways.

The update is the latest since last week when authorities said they found two bodies in the Passaic River.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.

Murphy also said that 11 of the state’s 21 counties are now part of the federal government’s major disaster declaration, up from the original six counties that were included.

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, said residents affected by the storm can go to disasterassistance.gov to begin filing a claim.