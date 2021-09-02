CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Residents all up and down the Eastern Seaboard are counting the cost Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved into the Northeast U.S. Wednesday, dumping torrential rain and spawning tornadoes. At least nine people were reported dead in New York and New Jersey, including a 2-year-old boy.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water by late Wednesday evening. Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency for the city, and Gov. Kathy Hochul followed suit at the state level.

New York’s Central Park recorded 3.15 inches of rain in an hour, shattering a record set by Tropical Storm Henri on Aug. 21 of this year. The National Weather Service office in New York declared its first-ever set of flash flood emergencies in the region Wednesday night, an alert level that is reserved for “exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon.”

A travel ban is in place until 5 p.m. ET for all non-emergency vehicles in the area. Times Square looked like a ghost town Wednesday night, with the usual crowds of tourists gone and very few vehicles in sight.

In the New York City borough of Queens, police said officers responded around 10 p.m. to a 911 call for flooding in the basement apartment. They found three family members unconscious, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, officials said. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Flooded basement apartments claimed five other lives throughout the city, as well as one in Rockville, Maryland, where water had almost reached the ceilings of basement apartments when crews arrived.

In New Jersey, a 70-year-old man died when the car he was in was swept away by floodwaters. Two other people in the car with him were rescued. Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora said the car was driven beyond barricades set up to protect drivers and was swept away. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties in the state, with meteorologists warning that it could be several days before rivers there reach their crests.

Tornadoes, a seldom-seen weather phenomenon in the Northeast, were reported along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and in a New Jersey county just south of Philadelphia, where homes were reduced to rubble.

Johnstown, Pennsylvania, nicknamed Flood City for an infamous natural disaster there, was briefly under an evacuation order when accumulating rainwater threatened to compromise a dam near the city. Thousands of people left their homes, but the water is now receding.

All this comes just over a week after Tropical Storm Henri hit the area, and there may be more trouble on the horizon. Tropical Storm Larry is off the west coast of Africa, heading west and strengthening rapidly. It’s forecast to be a major hurricane with winds of at least 120 mph by Saturday.

NewsNation affiliates WPIX and the Associated Press contributed to this report.