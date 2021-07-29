Injuries, building damage as severe weather brings tornadoes to Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — Several people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem, Pennsylvania auto dealership was severely damaged by dangerous winds, authorities said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

Firefighters on the scene said at least one building had collapsed and damage had been done to other buildings, said Bill Rollin, media relations director at Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania. He said between 3 and 20 people were hurt.

More than 100 emergency calls have come in for issues like down wires, gas leaks and downed trees.

Severe weather was a concern around the region, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well.

Photo courtesy: Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

