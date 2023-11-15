Janitor jobs give ‘2nd chance’ to those recovering from addiction

(NewsNation) — Nearly 200 custodians working in various facilities across Albany, New York, have something in common: They’re recovering from addiction.

For nearly a decade, the nonprofit Second Chance Opportunities (SCO) has recruited people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction to become janitors with the goal of giving them a career and a leg up on recovery.

SCO is open to all, but its ideal recruit is someone exiting the final stages of treatment at a center.

The recruits are hired to work in facilities like local courthouses and the New York State Freeway Authority. They are paid at the prevailing wage rate, which is around $20.60 in Albany County at the moment.

“On a full-time job, you’re bringing home around $2,600 a month, and what that means is you actually have enough money to afford rent,” said Kellie Roe, executive director at the organization.

In addition to employment, people who come to SCO seeking help are introduced to a range of wraparound services, including recovery coaching from mentors and recovery housing.

That is something Rudy Fernandez knows firsthand. Today, he serves as housing director at the nonprofit after receiving support from SCO nine years ago. Before his recovery, he struggled with drug addiction and a life of crime.

“My first arrest was at 11, my first conviction was at 12, and I came home when I was 15,” he said, adding that he started using heroin around the age of 18.

It took him years to realize he had a problem, and eventually, he found out about SCO.

At that time, it only had a few janitorial contracts, and Fernandez instead found work as a local roofer. After he left work for the day, he made sure to stay connected to the community by attending recovery-focused meetings.

“If I missed a meeting at first, I was going to end up back in the streets, selling drugs, robbing people, and then doing drugs,” he said.

After finding his success, he began working as a recovery coach to help others.

“You can’t do recovery alone. … I’m here to guide you and show you how I did it,” he said of his role.

Fernandez stressed that every client is different, so what he helps them with varies for each person. For example, people may need a safe and legal way to get to work, so he can help them get a driver’s license.

Earlier this year, the Rockefeller Institute of Government found SCO helped an estimated 1,361 individuals between 2018 and 2022. It is estimated that state and local governments are saving $13,200 annually for every individual who can stay in recovery and avoid returning to the misuse of substances.

“Our people are some of the most dedicated and driven people because we’ve given them an opportunity [after] they’ve already lost everything in their life,” Roe said.

Roe said the organization’s biggest challenge is diversifying its income, as it relies heavily on the janitorial program for revenue. Currently, the primary source of income comes from the contracts with the facilities it hires for.

Organizers are looking at additional avenues like becoming a mass transportation provider.