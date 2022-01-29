Jogger in NYC’s Central Park finds skeletal remains

The jogger (not pictured) discovered the remains on Friday near the Metropolitan Museum of Art, police say. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The skeletal remains of a human being were discovered in New York City’s Central Park on Friday.

Police say they were informed of the find at approximately 12:30 p.m., after a jogger came across the unidentified skeletal remains inside a tent “located in close proximity to the rear of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” The jogger contacted the city’s Parks Department, who in turn contacted police.

“Upon arrival, officers observed human skeletal remains at the location,” NYPD Sergeant Jessica McRorie wrote in an emailed statement shared with Nexstar.

Officials were unable to identify the body at the scene, McRorie said. The city’s medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

The NYPD’s investigation remains ongoing.