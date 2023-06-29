Reports: NYPD believes Marvel star’s ex assaulted him

FILE – Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The arrest of actor Majors on Saturday, March 25, 2023, has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Police investigating a domestic dispute between Marvel star Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend believe there is enough evidence to arrest the woman, according to the New York Times and Insider.

Major was arrested in March on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment after police responded to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, identified as London-based Grace Jabbari.

According to court documents, Jabbari alleges Majors pulled her finger; twisted her right arm behind her back; struck and cut her right ear; and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backwards.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said at the time he was innocent and claimed to have provided the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office evidence that the accusations made against him are false.

She said Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and blamed the incident on the woman having “an emotional crisis.”

Insider reported last week Majors filed his own police report against Jabbari, alleging she scratched, slapped and grabbed at his face.

Now, police believe there is enough evidence to support Jabbari’s arrest, the New York Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the investigation.

NYPD has issued what is called a probable cause “I-card,” for Jabbari, Insider reported. An I-card is different from a warrant in that it is not signed by a judge, but alerts police that there is probable cause to arrest someone, according to the Times.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer for Ms. Jabbari, told the Times there was no reason to arrest her and that he had “seen nothing reliable indicating that any agency has developed a different opinion.”

After Majors’ arrest in March, the U.S. Army pulled recruiting ads featuring him.

The Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement at the time that the advertisements would be suspended while the investigation into the charges is pending.

“We are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” the statement read. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pause our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to this report.