Large fire breaks out in New Jersey industrial complex

(NewsNation) — A massive fire going through a large industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey could burn for the next few hours, if not days, a city spokesperson told NewsNation.

WABC writes the fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, shooting a “fireball” into the air just south of Newark Airport. It started in one building, but soon spread to several in the complex.

Ruby Contreras, a public information officer for the city of Elizabeth, said it was a passerby who alerted authorities to the fire.

“It is currently a heavy fire and spreading, with some of the building collapsed already,” Ms. Contreras said in an email.

New York City’s official emergency notification system called it a four-alarm fire, and said residents from Staten Island might be able to see or smell smoke.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management urged residents to avoid any extended time in the direct path of smoke blowing over downtown.

No one was believed to have been inside the building at the time of the fire, Contreras said, and there are no injuries reported.

NJ.com reports that the 1.4 million square foot building includes several businesses and warehouses. It was sold for $1 million in August 2023.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.