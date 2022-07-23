Suspect in Zeldin attack arrested on federal assault charge

In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, center, is taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP)

(NewsNation) — The suspect in the attack of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for New York governor, was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York announced.

David Jakubonis, 43, made his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson Saturday.

Jakubonis was taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object as Zeldin delivered a speech during a campaign rally in Perinton, N.Y., on Thursday. He had been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released after the attack, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Zeldin said Friday he wasn’t immediately alarmed when a stranger joined him onstage because the man wore a hat indicating that, like Zeldin, he’d served in the military.

The episode left Zeldin with a minor scrape.

The Assoicated Press contributed to this story.