At least 2 shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin’s home

FILE – Suffolk County Congressman Lee Zeldin listens as he prepares to participate in New York’s Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of CBS2 TV, June 13, 2022, in New York. Zeldin, the Republican challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in next month’s election, has delivered his anti-crime message while speaking at buildings and bodegas in diverse New York City neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(NewsNation) — At least two people were shot Sunday outside of Congressman Lee Zeldin’s family home in Shirley, New York.

Zeldin (R-NY-1) said his twin 16-year-old daughters were at the house at the time of the shooting, while he and his wife were leaving the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park. The shooting happened at around 2:18 p.m.

“After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them,” Zeldin said.

In a statement, Zeldin shared that the two people who were shot were laying down under his front porch and in the bushes. He believes they have been transported to area hospitals. Their identities, conditions and a motive for the shooting are unknown.

Zeldin said one of the bullets landed just 30 feet away from his daughters.

“My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin, a Suffolk County, New York, native, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s First Congressional District in 2014. Zeldin secured the Republican primary for governor of New York. He is expected to face off against Gov. Kathy Hochul for the seat in November.

Gov. Hochul says she has been briefed on the shooting outside of Zeldin’s house.

“As we await more details, I’m relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement’s quick response,” Hochul said.

Zeldin said his family is home working with authorities and handing over security footage from their home cameras to help with the investigation.