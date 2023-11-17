Lewiston soccer team wins state title just weeks after Maine shooting

(NewsNation) — A high school boys’ soccer team brought some much-needed relief to the town of Lewiston, Maine.

A little more than two weeks after a deadly shooting rampage killed 18 people in the small city, the Lewiston Blue Devils won Maine’s “Class A” soccer championship against Deering, beating them 3-2.

It’s the fourth time Lewiston took the state title and the first since 2018.

“We have been saying the past few weeks, ‘Do it for the city,’” Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette told the Sun Journal. “It feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the city.”

Daniel Gish, the Lewiston High School boys’ soccer coach, said the win felt good on so many levels.

“We knew that we had a lot to play for, and the players committed their season and playoff run to the families who were affected,” Gish said. “They knew that they were playing for something much bigger than themselves.”

With about a minute left in the first overtime session, Tegra Mbele scored his second goal of the game, giving the Blue Devils the victory. After the goal, Mbele was mobbed by his teammates and some spectators in a celebration that the coach called “euphoric.”

“It was the joy we brought to the fans, which made them go crazy,” Mbele told the newspaper. “We just wanted to give back to the city with all they have gone through. It brings me great joy, and to everyone who made it happen.”

The reality of the win didn’t set in for Caiden, a senior on the team, until a bit after the game ended. It was then that he felt like the team really won it for the cit and the kids looking up to them.

“I definitely felt like we did it for a bigger reason,” Caiden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.