(NewsNation) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will be making a “major announcement” Wednesday morning.

Although the AG did not specify what exactly will be discussed in the briefing, James’ office has been investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in the state.

The long-running civil probe involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers.

Trump has denied the allegations, contending that seeking the best valuations is a common practice in the real estate industry.

Last month, the former president invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions under oath during a deposition related to the inquiry.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.