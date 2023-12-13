Long Island cop leaves gun in school bathroom

MANORVILLE, Long Island (PIX11) — A gun was found in a school bathroom on Long Island Monday evening.

The gun belonged to an off-duty member of the Suffolk County Police Department. The shocking discovery at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School in Manorville was made by a custodian.

The Suffolk County Police released a statement on Tuesday:

The Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating an incident during which an off-duty member of the department inadvertently left his off-duty weapon in a school bathroom.” Suffolk County Police spokesperson

“In the bathroom?! What is an off-duty officer doing in the school?” said a resident named Elizabeth.

The school district superintendent answered that question in a more detailed letter sent to parents:

“…a member of our custodial crew found a handgun in a lavatory and immediately notified building security, who worked with the administration to enact an emergency protocol procedure.”

The superintendent also confirmed the gun belonged to an off-duty officer:

“…who is a parent that used the bathroom shortly before the time and had inadvertently left it behind. This information was determined quickly, as the off-duty officer was still in the building, in the very near vicinity of the lavatory. The off-duty officer returned to the restroom area and shared the information with our security officers.”

Suffolk County police officials would not identify the officer.

Suffolk County PBA union officials told PIX11 News the officer is a 23-year department veteran, a U.S. Marine veteran, and a school board member who coaches and has kids in the district.

Residents who spoke with PIX11 News were unhappy with the situation.

“No. Not acceptable. Not with children in today’s day and age; absolutely not,” said Elizabeth.

Christina, another resident, drove by the school.

“You have to be careful if you’re a cop. You have to be trained on how to carry your gun,” Christina said.

No students interacted with the service weapon during the time it was left in the bathroom, officials said.