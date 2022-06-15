Kids hurt when inflatable tips over at New York park: police

(NewsNation) — Several children were injured when an inflatable slide tipped over during a school outing at a Long Island, New York, park on Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

Surveillance video of the incident from the Town of Babylon shows the slide deflate and then fall into itself during a field day for elementary school students.

According to NewsNation affiliate WPIX, officials said there were 14 children, ages 6 and 7, on the slide at the time of the incident. One child suffered a broken leg and four others suffered minor injuries.

Officers responded to the scene at Wyandanch Park around 9:45 a.m.

Parents rushed to the scene and some were surprised that the event was allowed to continue as kids were being treated for their injuries.

“I rushed down here to see what’s going on and you know, I’m surprised it’s still going I assumed it would be shut down,” parent Christina Hicks said. “You know being that some kids got hurt, but they said it was second grade. So I just hope everybody’s all right and everything works out.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gina Talbert responded to the situation, saying, “We recognize this is a very scary event witnessed by our young scholars, staff, and families and we are deeply concerned about how this could have happened.”

“The district has immediately initiated a thorough investigation,” Talbert said. “Including working with the company who provided the inflatables, into the cause of this situation.”

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.