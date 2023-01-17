‘This is exciting’: Gas station owner says over lottery win

LEBANON, Maine (NewsNation) — The sole winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in a small town in Maine, a gas station in Lebanon near the New Hampshire border.

It was Maine’s first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th to win it.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

Fred Cotreau, the owner of the Hometown Gas & Grill gas station where the ticket was sold, joined “Morning in America” to share what he is going to do with his bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Unfortunately, unlike the other states that may get a bigger bonus, in Maine, Cotreau’s store was only awarded $50,000.

“The state of Maine gets over $400 million, so I’m going to go to the state house and see what I can negotiate,” Cotreau joked.

However, Cotreau was excited as ever to have one of his customers win the lottery.

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot.

“This is exciting. We’re a small rural community,” Cotreau said. “We’ve got the hometown social club that’s comprised mainly of retired men that come in every morning for coffee, so we’re all anxiously waiting to see what happens.”

Cotreau explained that he has only owned the gas station for three years, but the place had been in business for approximately 16 years.

He said he was going to disperse half of his winnings to the staff based on how long they’ve been working with him, and then added he was thinking about doing something nice for the town. The rest of the funds would go back into the business to help make it a better place to shop.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina in October 2018.

Friday’s prosperous drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

