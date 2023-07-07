Lyft driver killed in DC served as Army interpreter in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A Lyft driver who was shot and killed Monday morning in his car has been identified as a former interpreter for the U.S. Army who escaped Afghanistan.

Multiple Washington communities are mourning the death of 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, who was killed after dropping off a customer and — presumably — waiting on another.

No suspects are in custody.

Yar worked as an interpreter alongside the Army for 10 years before coming to America.

Matthew Butler, an Army Special Forces veteran, hopes that — somehow — some “good” can come from Yar’s tragic death.

“Go on and live a life that would honor Nasrat,” he told NewsNation.

Yar was one of 10 shot and killed in the nation’s capital just days into July.