Maine Gov. Janet Mills quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

AUGUSTA, Maine (NewsNation Now) — Maine’s governor has announced she’s quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure.

Gov. Janet Mills said in a video statement on Tuesday that a member of her security detail is considered a probable coronavirus case after experiencing symptoms.

“While I have not seen this individual since last Saturday and while we always wore masks and kept distances. I’m still taking the steps that Maine people, other Maine people, have taken to keep others safe, quarantining and getting a test,” said Gov. Mills.

Usually when I’m talking with you, it’s about what state government is doing to protect the health and wellbeing of Maine people and businesses. Today, I want to talk to you about something a little different. https://t.co/wqiAniiDUR — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) December 2, 2020

She will be in isolation through December 12. The governor said she has no symptoms and will work virtually.

“I am perfectly well, I feel well and have no symptoms right now. I’ll keep you informed however of any changes in the coming days,” said Governor Mills.

The governor’s staff said in a statement that she will take a coronavirus test on December 3, five days after the likely exposure.

The statement also explained the governor will not swear in the new legislature on December 2. Instead, the acting chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will do so.