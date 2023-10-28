Maine gunman had a history of mental illness, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — Robert Card, the man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in two Maine shootings, is dead, investigators confirmed Friday evening.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card’s body was discovered at 7:45 p.m. Friday near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sauschuck reported. Maine Gov. Janet Mills said state police found the body.

“I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.

At a press conference Saturday, State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said law enforcement scoured the Maine Recycling Corp. property, where Card once worked, on Thursday night. Sauschuck said another state police team returned Friday to the site, which has about 60 trailers, and found Card’s body alongside several guns in a trailer that hadn’t been searched.

Sauschuck said Card had a history of mental illness. As for why Card chose his targets, Sauschuck said it was likely due to paranoia, that “people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play.”

Sauschuck did not elaborate but said there was no evidence that Card had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility. A simple evaluation or voluntary commitment would not have triggered a prohibition on owning a gun, he said.

Sauschuck also said Saturday that Card’s family called investigators to provide his name to law enforcement soon after police released surveillance pictures of the shooter.

“This family has been incredibly cooperative with us,” Sauschuck said. “Truth be told the first three people that called us … were family members.”

Card had been sought in a dayslong manhunt since Wednesday, when investigators say the suspect entered two separate Lewiston businesses — Schemengees Bar and Just-in-Time Recreation — and opened fire, killing and injuring multiple people.

Investigators were able to identify Card through vehicle registration after his white Subaru was discovered near the Lisbon boat dock.

Hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement members searched tirelessly for Card, as Maine residents were under a shelter-in-place order that has since been lifted.

President Joe Biden on Saturday called on Congress to pass tougher gun legislation.

“Americans should not have to live like this. I call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep Americans safe. And I will continue doing everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic,” he said. “The Lewiston community, and all Americans, deserve nothing less.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland thanked law enforcement for their work to find Card and help impacted communities.

“Although we are grateful that the suspect in this case no longer poses a threat, we know that nothing can bring back the lives he stole or undo the terror he inflicted,” Garland shared in a statement.

He continued: “The FBI will continue to provide victim support resources to those who have been devastated by this attack, and the entire Justice Department will provide ongoing support to our state and local law enforcement partners.”

The Maine Department of Public Safety identified the victims of the shootings as: