‘The threat is over’: Maine shootings suspect found dead

LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — Robert Card, the man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in two Maine shootings, is dead, investigators confirmed Friday evening.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card’s body was discovered at 7:45 p.m. Friday near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sauschuck reported. Maine Gov. Janet Mills said state police found the body.

“I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Gov. Mills said.

Card has been sought since Wednesday, when investigators say the suspect allegedly entered two separate Lewiston businesses — Schemengees Bar and Just-in-Time Recreation — and opened fire, killing and injuring multiple people.

Investigators were able to identify Card through vehicle registration after his white Subaru was discovered near the Lisbon boat dock.

Hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement members searched tirelessly for Card, as Maine residents were under a shelter in place order that has since been lifted.

The Maine State Police issued a warrant for Card’s arrest Thursday on eight counts of murder. More counts were expected to be handed down.

According to information from Maine State Police’s Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC), Card was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in the state.

He recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threatened to shoot up the military training facility, according to the Maine State Police bulletin. He was also reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023.

Investigators said they were looking into why the suspect was allowed to own a weapon with his mental health history.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said officers discovered a note during their investigation. They haven’t disclosed what it said or how it might be relevant to the investigation.