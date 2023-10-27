Desperation apparent in Maine shootings: Psychologist

  • Suspect in Lewiston, Maine shootings has been found dead
  • Police said he died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
  • Psychologist: Nearly 50% of desperation killers take their life

