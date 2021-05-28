Maine woman vanishes outside Times Square McDonald’s: police

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Maine investigators are seeking help from the New York Police Department in the disappearance of a young Maine woman outside a McDonald’s in Times Square.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen on surveillance getting into a car with unidentified people in the early hours of Monday morning. She had been visiting New York City for the weekend, according to a friend who lives in Brooklyn.

Hammontree’s parents in Maine reported her missing on Tuesday. Hammontree was wearing an oversized, blue t-shirt, cut-off jeans and sandals when she was seen outside McDonald’s on 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, right in the heart of the New York City theatre district. She was carrying an orange backpack and wore black Rayban sunglasses.

The missing woman is 5-feet 9-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

When NewsNation affiliate WPIX reached her mother Judy Hammontree in Falmouth, the concerned mom told us, “We’re not allowed to say anything that could harm the investigation.” Hammontree’s mother asked us to contact the Falmouth Police Department in Maine.

Lt. Jeff Pardue is handling media inquiries in Falmouth.

“What we’re trying to do is retrace her steps,” Lt. Jeff Pardue said. “We’re also waiting for the release of some additional surveillance from the area.”

Anyone with information can call the Falmouth Police at (207) 781-2300 or the call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.