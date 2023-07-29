Parents of bullied New Jersey girl receive $9M settlement for her death

Mallory Grossman killed herself after enduring bullying at school. (Courtesy of Dianne Grossman)

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (NewsNation) — The parents of a New Jersey girl who died by suicide after relentless cyberbullying from classmates will receive a $9.1 million settlement from the school district, according to multiple reports.

Mallory Grossman, 12, died on June 14, 2017. The sixth-grade student was subjected to months of online taunts from classmates. Grossman’s parents had accused the school district of ignoring their complaints and warnings to officials.

Her parents, Dianne and Seth Grossman, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in 2018 against the Rockaway Township school district and the principal of Copeland Middle School, according to The Independent.

Mallory’s death prompted action from local government officials. In 2022, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed “Mallory’s Law” into effect. It requires schools to implement stricter punishment for students caught bullying others.

“Seth and I are satisfied with the settlement, ready to put this part behind us and move forward, continuing to lend our voice to the epidemic that is stealing our children’s future,” Mallory’s mother told NewJersey.com.