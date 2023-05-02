Man, 32, riding a scooter killed in Manhattan hit-and-run: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Upper Manhattan on Monday, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was riding his scooter near 2987 Frederick Douglass Ave. in Washington Heights around 10:15 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled the scene, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).