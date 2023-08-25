Man accused of stalking Drew Barrymore arrested in NY: police

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man accused of stalking actress Drew Barrymore was arrested on Long Island Thursday, police said.

Southampton police said Chad Michael Busto was previously suspected of stalking Barrymore. Officers encountered him this week when they responded to a call of a suspicious person, according to authorities.

Police said Busto was asking strangers where Barrymore lived. He was originally let go by police after they spoke with him, but authorities said he was arrested after a follow-up investigation.

Officers found Busto just before midnight in Sagaponack, according to authorities.