Man allegedly bites a chunk of roommate’s ear off in attack on Long Island

BALDWIN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of brutally assaulting his roommate and later attacking police officers in Baldwin on Thursday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Marcus O’Brien, 35, is accused of getting into an argument with his 53-year-old roommate that turned physical, police said.

O’Brien allegedly punched the victim, stabbed him with a large kitchen knife, then tried to strangle him, according to authorities. O’Brien also allegedly bit the victim’s right ear, severing a large piece, police said.

The roommate was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and called police, according to authorities.

Police said O’Brien was arrested, and he and his roommate were taken to a local hospital.

While being escorted by officers out of the hospital, O’Brien allegedly tried to attack them, according to authorities. One officer was treated for injuries.

O’Brien was charged with several counts of assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing/circulation, criminal mischief, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.