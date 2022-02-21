Man arrested for trying to break into zoo’s tiger enclosure

BOSTON (AP) — A Worcester man was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said the man climbing over a gate into the zoo at about 9 a.m.

The man, identified as Matthew Abraham, 24, scaled several fences, ignoring warning signs, but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

State police said that when questioned, Abraham only said he was very interested in tigers.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.