NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A man accused of stabbing a New York wife and mother to death before hiding her body inside a hockey bag was indicted on charges including murder and concealment of a human corpse, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

David Bonola, 44, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal’s death, the Queens district attorney’s office said.

Bonola had been having an “intimate affair” with Gaal on and off for about two years, officials said. The pair had a “heated argument” at Gaal’s Forest Hills home in the early morning of April 16 that turned violent. Bonola then stabbed Gaal nearly 60 times with a knife he likely found in the home.

“This heinous murder left two teenagers without a mother and terrified an entire community, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The defendant has now been indicted and arraigned on very serious charges and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.”

Surveillance video captured Bonola allegedly dragging a large hockey bag down the street. Hours later, a jogger stumbled across that bag, more than a mile from Gaal’s home near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, with her body stuffed inside. Police said a trail of blood from the bag led officers to Gaal’s home.

Bonola could face up to 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted, the DA’s office said. He is expected to appear in court again July 7.