Man posing as Uber driver sought in attempted sexual assault

NEW JERSEY (WPIX) — Authorities have launched a search for a man accused of an attempted sexual assault while pretending to be an Uber driver.

The suspect was driving the victim from New York City to Pennsylvania, the Summit Police Department in New Jersey said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The driver allegedly exited Interstate 78 in Summit, New Jersey, according to police. Summit is about 12 miles southwest of Newark.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle unharmed, police said.

The suspect drove off in a dark-colored sedan and was last seen heading west on Glenside Avenue in Summit, police said. The model and license plate of the vehicle were not known.

Summit police had no additional details available.