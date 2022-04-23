FILE – An American flag blows in the wind in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) ⁠— A man lit himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building Friday evening, according to officials.

Supreme Court police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. all responded to the incident, which happened at around 6:30 p.m., Patricia McCabe, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said.

“A medical helicopter landed on the plaza and the individual was airlifted to a local hospital. No one else was injured,” McCabe said in a statement. The statement did not say the condition of the man who set himself on fire.

Police said in a tweet this is not a public safety issue.